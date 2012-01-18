Jan 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 64 bids for 1.57 trillion rupees ($307.6 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50 29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50 29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 50.6 rupees) (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Team)