Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it will conduct a second repo auction on reporting Fridays from Feb. 10.

The second liquidity auction will be held between 4:30 p.m. (1100GMT) and 5:00 p.m. (1130GMT), the central bank said in statement.

The RBI said the second repo auction will provide flexibility to market participants in their liquidity management, and will continue until further notice. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)