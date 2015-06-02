The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, easing policy for a third time this year, in a move that was widely expected as policymakers try to put the improving economy on a firmer footing.

The RBI lowered the repo rate to 7.25 percent, as predicted by 35 of 48 analysts polled by Reuters.

COMMENTARY:

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL, MUMBAI

"A repo rate cut of 25 bps was expected and already factored in by most of the market participants. It's consistent with the RBI's cautious stance, as it remains concerned about the monsoon outcome, geopolitical trends & U.S. Fed action. RBI's future actions will be governed by not just the above stated points but also the government's fiscal responses to adverse monsoon outcome and its efforts to push infrastructure growth."

SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"Almost a stable and convincing front loading action by the RBI and reiterating the medium term inflationary management onus mostly on Government's end. The tone of the policy has been consistent with the last policy guidance primarily based up on key medium term data inflows from the pricing front including active food management strategy and progress of monsoon.

"Going by today's print though, the probability of further cut seems unlikely, the progress of monsoon and government's focus on the supply side and reviving the investment sentiment would be crucial for creating one more room for further easing."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE

"Besides the as-expected 25 bp rate cut, the RBI's tone errs on the side of caution on the price and growth outlook. Growth projections were revised down a notch, reflecting the central bank's belief that the ongoing recovery trend will be interpreted as modestly positive and not as strong as new headline GDP seems to suggest.

"We reckon that the central bank tapped the available headroom to ease in 1H and is likely to remain in a prolonged pause in 2H15, keeping an eye on domestic and external event risks.

"RBI will also be wary of aggressively loosening policy reins given the likelihood of higher public spending to kickstart the capex cycle and fiscal support to compensate weak agricultural sector (if monsoon disappoint) this year."

ANANTH NARAYAN, REGIONAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL MARKETS, SOUTH ASIA, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TO CNBC TV18

"This is as per the market expectations: a rate cut followed by indications of a long pause. You might get a knee-jerk rally in bonds on the rate cut, but frankly I think markets will settle down to where they were and maybe even weaken a little bit ... I don't really see yields, either in government bonds or corporate bonds, going down significantly from where they were before the policy (meeting): so it begs the question of how much of this can be transmitted by banks, if there is no real change to interest rates through the policy."

R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI

"Broadly in line with what we were expecting, which is RBI is basically saying that this will be an extended cycle, and in the near term with some of the risk they are seeing on inflation, they'd probably be on pause after today's rate cut. We do believe that RBI is probably over-conservative in its inflation forecast, and the 6 percent inflation they expect by the end of the calendar year or early next year, is probably going to be undershot. Thus, there is a possibility of a further rate cut. For that now we will need to see data as it comes in."

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"In line with anticipation, RBI has cut the repo rate by 25 bps. Further rate cuts definitely would be contingent on a lot of factors, in terms of the impact of monsoons etc.

"A lot depends on how the government reacts. But at this point, we believe that the first rate cut would be only if there are solid signs of downward pressures on prices."

RANJAN DHAWAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BANK OF BARODA ON CNBC TV18

"We'd like to see what happens in the market. You know we did a base rate cut last month...We'd like to see in the next two or three weeks what the action is in the market and accordingly we'll take action. I have to say that demand for credit remains weak. So probably the passing on too will also come in due course of time."

A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"I think the implication of the guidance is that the RBI is going to wait for more inflation data and also for more clarity on risks to inflation. We hold to our call that the RBI will be on pause for the rest of the year until December.

"There is likely to be a partial pass-through from banks. If government wants accelerated pass-through, whole public sector space, separate the stronger from the weaker banks, but that's a policy call the government has to take."

BACKGROUND

- The Reserve Bank of India is set to cut interest rates on Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation has eased enough to allow the central bank to provide more help for an economy seen struggling with patchy economic growth.

- A sharp fall in inflation has provided India with a window to cut interest rates for a third time this year, as the central bank prepares for a policy review on June 2.

- India's central bank has room to further ease its monetary policy, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters.

- India's wholesale prices fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.65 percent in April, their sixth straight fall, mainly on the back of plunging oil prices, government data showed.

- India's retail inflation cooled to a four-month low in April on slower annual increases in food costs and industrial output growth slipped to a five-month low in March, boosting odds for an interest rate cut by the central bank in June.

- India's annual industrial output growth slowed to 2.1 percent in March, government data showed.

- Growth in India's dominant services industry continued to lose momentum in April as domestic demand softened, a business survey showed.

- Indian manufacturing growth eased in April as domestic demand softened, despite factories cutting prices for the first time in nearly two years, a business survey showed.

