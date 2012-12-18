MUMBAI The RBI left its key interest rates unchanged as expected on Tuesday, but said policy focus was shifting towards growth, reiterating its October guidance of further easing in the first quarter of 2013 as inflation was seen cooling.

The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7 percent.

The RBI also kept the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank in cash, steady at 4.25 percent.

It left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

(Compiled by Shamik Paul)