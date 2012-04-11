April 11 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 9.8 percent in the week to April 6, compared with 17.8 percent a year ago.

The currency in circulation grew 11.7 percent year-on-year in the week against 18.4 percent a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)