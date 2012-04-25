April 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.4 percent in the week to April 20, compared with 19.4 percent a year ago.

The currency in circulation grew 12.8 percent year-on-year in the week against 18.6 percent a year ago, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)