BRIEF-Aarvee Denims & Exports gets insurance settlement related to fire
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth was 5.6 percent in the week to May 4, compared with 16.2 percent a year ago.
The currency in circulation grew 12.2 percent year-on-year in the week against 17.7 percent a year ago, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees
* Says Tata Motors resolves long-term wage settlement issue in Sanand