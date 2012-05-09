May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth was 5.6 percent in the week to May 4, compared with 16.2 percent a year ago.

The currency in circulation grew 12.2 percent year-on-year in the week against 17.7 percent a year ago, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)