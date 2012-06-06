MUMBAI, June 6 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.0 percent in the week to June 1, compared with 17.4 percent a year earlier. The central bank also said currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in the week to June 1, compared with 16.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)