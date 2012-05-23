MUMBAI, May 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth was 6.7 percent in the week to May 18, compared with 17.5 percent a year ago. The currency in circulation grew 12.7 percent year-on-year in the week against 16.9 percent a year ago, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)