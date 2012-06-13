MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India said year-on-year reserve money growth was 7.1 percent in the week to June 8, compared with 15.8 percent a year earlier.

The central bank also said currency in circulation grew 12.8 percent year-on-year in the week to June 8, compared with 16.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)