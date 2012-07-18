MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to July 13 was 7.6 percent compared with 16.1 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 13.3 percent year-on-year during the week as against 15.1 percent a year ago, the RBI said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)