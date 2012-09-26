MUMBAI, Sept 26 India's reserve money grew an annual 6.9 percent in the week to Sept. 21, slower than the 15.4 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 12.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 21, compared with 14.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)