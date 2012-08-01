US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
MUMBAI, Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to July 27 was 6.7 percent compared with 15.9 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 12.9 percent year-on-year during the week as against 15.1 percent a year ago, the RBI said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories