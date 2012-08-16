MUMBAI, Aug 16 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to Aug. 10 was 6.8 percent compared with 16.4 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 12.6 percent year-on-year during the week as against 15.3 percent a year ago, the RBI said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)