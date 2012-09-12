MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's year-on-year reserve money grew 5.3 percent in the week to Sept. 7, compared with 13.8 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said currency in circulation grew 12.0 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 7, compared with 14.2 percent a year ago.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)