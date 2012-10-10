MUMBAI Oct 10 India's reserve money grew an annual 3.4 percent in the week to Oct. 5, slower than the 15.2 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.6 percent year on year in the week to Oct. 5, compared with 14.7 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)