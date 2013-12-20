MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell slightly to $295.52 billion as of December 13, compared with $295.71 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)