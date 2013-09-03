MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's foreign currency reserves
fell to seven months of import cover at the end of March from
7.2 months at the end of September 2012, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Tuesday.
The estimate for import cover assumes an extreme case of no
export earnings.
India's forex reserves fell to $292.1 billion at end-March
from $294.8 billion at the end of September.
The rupee has depreciated over 25 percent in value since
May. Because of its deficits, it has fared worse than other
emerging market currencies since the U.S. Federal Reserve first
indicated it is considering reducing its bond-buying stimulus.
External factors coupled with slowing domestic growth have
dragged the rupee to a series of record lows, forcing the
central bank to sell dollars from its reserves to avert a deeper
slide of the local currency.
The rupee touched a lifetime low of 68.85 to the dollar on
Aug. 28, and ended at 67.63/64 on Tuesday.
India's ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves rose to
33.1 percent at the end of March from 28.7 percent last
September, the central bank added in its half-yearly foreign
exchange reserves management report.
The higher ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves, which
could be due to higher debt as well as the fall in reserves,
will further eat into India's forex supply.