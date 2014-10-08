A man pulls a hand-drawn cart in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Mumbai January 24, 2012. With core inflation still sticky, the Reserve Bank of India as expected left its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review after... REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT) - RTR2WRNA

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is restructuring some of its departments as part of an overall reorganisation exercise. The restructuring will be completed by end-October, the RBI said in a release late on Tuesday.

The central bank has divided some departments into smaller ones and appointed three new executive directors, including filling up one existing position, for further specialisation.

M.D. Patra will head the departments of economic and policy research, monetary policy, and communication, while K.K. Vohra will manage human resource, corporate strategy and budget, and G. Mahalingam will be in charge of the department of statistics and information management, financial market operations and the international department.

These portfolios will be effective from Nov. 3, the RBI said.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)