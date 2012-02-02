Feb 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday, it accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees ($2.03 million) at the one-day reverse repo auction, though which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 52 bids for 1.20 trillion rupees received at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 02/02 52 1,203.00 52 1,203.00 8.50 01/02 51 1,271.40 51 1,271.40 8.50 31/01 53 1,408.95 53 1,408.95 8.50 30/01 51 1,217.75 51 1,217.75 8.50 27/01 58 1,594.45 58 1,594.45 8.50 25/01 58 1,450.50 58 1,450.50 8.50 24/01 48 1,232.50 48 1,232.50 8.50 23/01 56 1,417.70 56 1,417.70 8.50 20/01 60 1,515.80 60 1,515.80 8.50 19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50 29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 02/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 01/02 1 0.3 1 0.3 7.50 31/01 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 30/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 27/01 22 82.60 22 82.60 7.50 25/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 24/01 - - - - 7.50 23/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 20/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 19/01 - - - - 7.50 18/01 - - - - 7.50 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50 29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)