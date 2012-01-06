India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not receive any bid at the three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the bankig system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 40 bids for 923.70 billion Indian rupees ($17.49 billion)at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50 29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50 29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)
