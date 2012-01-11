Jan 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.9 million) at the one-day reverse repo auction, though which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. Earlier in in the day, it said it accepted all 53 bids for 1.35 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 30/11 35 778.50 35 778.50 8.50 29/11 40 933.95 40 933.95 8.50 28/11 36 899.95 36 899.95 8.50 25/11 44 987.75 44 987.75 8.50 24/11 43 1131.65 43 1131.65 8.50 23/11 54 1354.40 54 1354.40 8.50 22/11 50 1315.40 50 1315.40 8.50 21/11 49 1273.35 49 1273.35 8.50 18/11 47 1065.35 47 1065.35 8.50 17/11 31 918.55 31 918.55 8.50 16/11 36 1044.70 36 1044.70 8.50 15/11 36 1061.90 36 1061.90 8.50 14/11 38 916.35 38 916.35 8.50 11/11 52 1273.35 52 1273.35 8.50 09/11 45 1161.60 45 1161.60 8.50 08/11 29 879.55 29 879.55 8.50 04/11 23 495.25 23 495.25 8.50 03/11 09 345.55 09 345.55 8.50 02/11 14 417.05 14 417.05 8.50 01/11 18 512.65 18 512.65 8.50 31/10 18 523.85 18 523.85 8.50 28/10 21 593.45 21 593.45 8.50 25/10 36 1092.30 36 1092.30 8.25 24/10 31 982.85 31 982.85 8.25 21/10 36 805.40 36 805.40 8.25 20/10 25 763.85 25 763.85 8.25 19/10 20 563.60 20 563.60 8.25 18/10 15 417.80 15 417.80 8.25 17/10 20 536.55 20 536.55 8.25 14/10 17 542.95 17 542.95 8.25 13/10 19 557.30 19 557.30 8.25 12/10 22 577.95 22 577.95 8.25 11/10 26 693.25 26 693.25 8.25 10/10 25 721.35 25 721.35 8.25 07/10 18 275.90 18 275.90 8.25 05/10 - - - - 8.25 04/10 01 8.00 01 8.00 8.25 03/10 07 170.60 07 170.60 8.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 30/11 2 3.05 2 3.05 7.50 29/11 2 0.20 2 0.20 7.50 28/11 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.50 25/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 24/11 2 2.60 2 2.60 7.50 23/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 22/11 - - - - - 21/11 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 18/11 7 14.20 7 14.20 7.50 17/11 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/11 - - - - - 15/11 2 0.15 2 0.15 7.50 14/11 - - - - - 11/11 - - - - - 09/11 - - - - - 08/11 - - - - - 04/11 19 127.15 19 127.15 7.50 03/11 6 6.55 6 6.55 7.50 02/11 - - - - - 01/11 2 17.70 2 17.70 7.50 31/10 - - - - - 28/10 1 9.00 1 9.00 7.50 25/10 1 1.75 1 1.75 7.50 24/10 - - - - - 21/10 7 7.70 7 7.70 7.25 20/10 1 5.00 1 5.00 7.25 19/10 - - - - - 18/10 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.25 17/10 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.25 14/10 2 0.25 2 0.25 7.25 13/10 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.25 12/10 - - - - - 11/10 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.25 10/10 1 3.20 1 3.20 7.25 07/10 25 193.10 25 193.10 7.25 05/10 19 226.25 19 226.25 7.25 04/10 16 197.05 16 197.05 7.25 03/10 3 24.00 3 24.00 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 51.9 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)