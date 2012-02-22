Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted five bids for 46.55 billion rupees ($946.1 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 57 bids for 1.41 trillion Indian rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/02 57 1,409.50 57 1,409.50 8.50 21/02 53 1,304.05 53 1,304.05 8.50 17/02 67 1,655.10 67 1,655.10 8.50 15/02 68 1,684.35 68 1,684.35 8.50 14/02 66 1,701.55 66 1,701.55 8.50 13/02 63 1,660.80 63 1,660.80 8.50 10/02 25 441.45 25 441.45 8.50 10/02 45 867.05 45 867.05 8.50 09/02 46 1,314.00 46 1,314.00 8.50 08/02 43 1,049.25 43 1,049.25 8.50 07/02 39 911.30 39 911.30 8.50 06/02 39 987.60 39 987.60 8.50 03/02 40 1,128.30 40 1,128.30 8.50 02/02 52 1,203.00 52 1,203.00 8.50 01/02 51 1,271.40 51 1,271.40 8.50 31/01 53 1,408.95 53 1,408.95 8.50 30/01 51 1,217.75 51 1,217.75 8.50 27/01 58 1,594.45 58 1,594.45 8.50 25/01 58 1,450.50 58 1,450.50 8.50 24/01 48 1,232.50 48 1,232.50 8.50 23/01 56 1,417.70 56 1,417.70 8.50 20/01 60 1,515.80 60 1,515.80 8.50 19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 22/02 5 46.55 5 46.55 7.50 21/02 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.50 17/02 2 15.75 2 15.75 7.50 15/02 - - - - 7.50 14/02 - - - - 7.50 13/02 - - - - 7.50 10/02 3 2.40 3 2.40 7.50 09/02 1 1.0 1 1.0 7.50 08/02 - - - - 7.50 07/02 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 06/02 - - - - 7.50 03/02 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 02/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 01/02 1 0.3 1 0.3 7.50 31/01 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 30/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 27/01 22 82.60 22 82.60 7.50 25/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 24/01 - - - - 7.50 23/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 20/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 19/01 - - - - 7.50 18/01 - - - - 7.50 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)