April 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it received sole bid for 50 million rupees ($0.95
million) at the two-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 53 bids for 1.13
trillion rupees ($21.52 billion) at its two-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00
27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00
26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00
25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00
24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00
23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00
20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00
20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00
19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00
18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00
17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50
16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50
13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50
12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
30/04 1 0.050 1 0.050 7.00
27/04 - - - - 7.00
26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00
25/04 - - - - 7.00
24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00
19/04 - - - - 7.00
18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
17/04 - - - - 7.00
16/04 - - - - 7.50
13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50
12/04 - - - - 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)