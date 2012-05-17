May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted the sole bid for 4 billion rupees ($73.4
million) at the one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 41 bids for 900.10
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
17/05 41 900.10 41 900.10 8.00
16/05 42 914.00 42 914.00 8.00
15/05 38 844.60 38 844.60 8.00
14/05 42 1,095.55 42 1,095.55 8.00
11/05 51 1,187.30 51 1,187.30 8.00
10/05 52 1,250.65 52 1,250.65 8.00
09/05 49 1,179.25 49 1,179.25 8.00
08/05 53 1,160.60 53 1,160.60 8.00
07/05 51 1,123.70 51 1,123.70 8.00
04/05@ 22 134.00 22 134.00 8.00
04/05 37 517.45 37 517.45 8.00
03/05 47 1,005.45 47 1,005.45 8.00
02/05 56 1,226.10 56 1,226.10 8.00
30/04 53 1,131.65 53 1,131.65 8.00
27/04 55 1,249.25 55 1,249.25 8.00
26/04 54 1,193.20 54 1,193.20 8.00
25/04 59 1,178.85 59 1,178.85 8.00
24/04 59 1,111.90 59 1,111.90 8.00
23/04 46 942.50 46 942.50 8.00
20/04@ 36 401.50 36 401.50 8.00
20/04 36 688.10 36 688.10 8.00
19/04 49 1,034.05 49 1,034.05 8.00
18/04 42 1,014.80 42 1,014.80 8.00
17/04 40 802.00 40 802.00 8.50
16/04 40 791.00 40 791.00 8.50
13/04 37 745.50 37 745.50 8.50
12/04 40 865.15 40 865.15 8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
17/05 1 4.00 1 4.00 7.00
16/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
15/05 - - - - 7.00
14/05 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00
11/05 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
10/05 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
09/05 - - - - 7.00
08/05 - - - - 7.00
07/05 - - - - 7.00
04/05 6 3.75 6 3.75 7.00
03/05 3 9.10 3 9.10 7.00
02/05 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
30/04 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
27/04 - - - - 7.00
26/04 2 6.20 2 6.20 7.00
25/04 - - - - 7.00
24/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
23/04 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
20/04 3 1.85 3 1.85 7.00
19/04 - - - - 7.00
18/04 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
17/04 - - - - 7.00
16/04 - - - - 7.50
13/04 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.50
12/04 - - - - 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 54.5 rupees)
