MUMBAI, March 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 534.65 billion rupees ($10.55 billion) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI holds a second repo auction on reserve reporting days. It accepted the sole bid for 950 million rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs cash from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 63 bids for 1.35 trillion rupees at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/03@ 35 534.65 35 534.65 8.50 22/03 63 1,353.75 63 1,353.75 8.50 21/03 59 1,488.20 59 1,488.20 8.50 20/03 68 1,499.70 68 1,499.70 8.50 19/03 65 1,601.75 65 1,601.75 8.50 16/03 70 1,777.85 70 1,777.85 8.50 15/03 62 1,347.95 62 1,347.95 8.50 14/03 58 1,248.55 58 1,248.55 8.50 13/03 50 1,230.90 50 1,230.90 8.50 12/03 52 1,314.00 52 1,314.00 8.50 09/03@ 36 527.85 36 527.85 8.50 09/03 44 799.65 44 799.65 8.50 07/03 56 1,262.80 56 1,262.80 8.50 06/03 44 874.20 44 874.20 8.50 05/03 48 1,113.00 48 1,113.00 8.50 02/03 69 1,708.00 69 1,708.00 8.50 01/03 74 1,916.75 74 1,916.75 8.50 29/02 66 1,797.20 66 1,797.20 8.50 28/02 70 1,806.45 70 1,806.45 8.50 27/02 66 1,794.00 66 1,794.00 8.50 24/02@ 30 388.90 30 388.90 8.50 24/02 45 962.80 45 962.80 8.50 23/02 54 1,471.35 54 1,471.35 8.50 22/02 57 1,409.50 57 1,409.50 8.50 21/02 53 1,304.05 53 1,304.05 8.50 17/02 67 1,655.10 67 1,655.10 8.50 15/02 68 1,684.35 68 1,684.35 8.50 14/02 66 1,701.55 66 1,701.55 8.50 13/02 63 1,660.80 63 1,660.80 8.50 10/02 25 441.45 25 441.45 8.50 10/02 45 867.05 45 867.05 8.50 09/02 46 1,314.00 46 1,314.00 8.50 08/02 43 1,049.25 43 1,049.25 8.50 07/02 39 911.30 39 911.30 8.50 06/02 39 987.60 39 987.60 8.50 03/02 40 1,128.30 40 1,128.30 8.50 02/02 52 1,203.00 52 1,203.00 8.50 01/02 51 1,271.40 51 1,271.40 8.50 31/01 53 1,408.95 53 1,408.95 8.50 30/01 51 1,217.75 51 1,217.75 8.50 27/01 58 1,594.45 58 1,594.45 8.50 25/01 58 1,450.50 58 1,450.50 8.50 24/01 48 1,232.50 48 1,232.50 8.50 23/01 56 1,417.70 56 1,417.70 8.50 20/01 60 1,515.80 60 1,515.80 8.50 19/01 64 1,506.45 64 1,506.45 8.50 18/01 64 1,566.50 64 1,566.50 8.50 17/01 64 1,551.35 64 1,551.35 8.50 16/01 61 1,475.80 61 1,475.80 8.50 13/01 55 1,319.75 55 1,319.75 8.50 12/01 56 1,369.10 56 1,369.10 8.50 11/01 53 1,350.10 53 1,350.10 8.50 10/01 51 1,252.80 51 1,252.80 8.50 09/01 39 1,101.10 39 1,101.10 8.50 06/01 40 923.70 40 923.70 8.50 05/01 35 771.70 35 771.70 8.50 04/01 38 815.00 38 815.00 8.50 03/01 53 1,127.85 53 1,127.85 8.50 02/01 50 1,172.50 50 1,172.50 8.50 30/12 49 1,146.70 49 1,146.70 8.50 29/12 49 1,165.30 49 1,165.30 8.50 28/12 54 1,267.85 54 1,267.85 8.50 27/12 54 1,160.15 54 1,160.15 8.50 26/12 70 1,428.85 70 1,428.85 8.50 23/12 76 1,733.30 76 1,733.30 8.50 22/12 74 1,651.50 74 1,651.50 8.50 21/12 70 1,649.15 70 1,649.15 8.50 20/12 65 1,640.50 65 1,640.50 8.50 19/12 64 1,660.55 64 1,660.55 8.50 16/12# 27 317.80 27 317.80 8.50 16/12 57 1,166.90 57 1,166.90 8.50 15/12 58 1,118.45 58 1,118.45 8.50 14/12 45 865.45 45 865.45 8.50 13/12 39 797.30 39 797.30 8.50 12/12 36 799.40 36 799.40 8.50 09/12 41 831.95 41 831.95 8.50 08/12 44 871.80 44 871.80 8.50 07/12 41 933.70 41 933.70 8.50 05/12 44 1002.55 44 1002.55 8.50 02/12 37 688.25 37 688.25 8.50 01/12 35 828.45 35 828.45 8.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 22/03 1 0.95 1 0.95 7.50 21/03 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.50 20/03 3 5.05 3 5.05 7.50 19/03 3 14.05 3 14.05 7.50 16/03 2 1.05 2 1.05 7.50 15/03 - - - - 7.50 14/03 - - - - 7.50 13/03 - - - - 7.50 12/03 2 15.05 2 15.05 7.50 09/03 5 10.25 5 10.25 7.50 07/03 - - - - 7.50 06/03 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 05/03 7 79.00 7 79.00 7.50 02/03 5 113.40 5 113.40 7.50 01/03 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 29/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 28/02 - - - - 7.50 27/02 - - - - 7.50 24/02 4 7.00 4 7.00 7.50 23/02 6 91.50 6 91.50 7.50 22/02 5 46.55 5 46.55 7.50 21/02 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.50 17/02 2 15.75 2 15.75 7.50 15/02 - - - - 7.50 14/02 - - - - 7.50 13/02 - - - - 7.50 10/02 3 2.40 3 2.40 7.50 09/02 1 1.0 1 1.0 7.50 08/02 - - - - 7.50 07/02 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 06/02 - - - - 7.50 03/02 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.50 02/02 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 01/02 1 0.3 1 0.3 7.50 31/01 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.50 30/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 27/01 22 82.60 22 82.60 7.50 25/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 24/01 - - - - 7.50 23/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 20/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 19/01 - - - - 7.50 18/01 - - - - 7.50 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 16/01 - - - - 7.50 13/01 4 26.70 4 26.70 7.50 12/01 - - - - 7.50 11/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 10/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/01 - - - - 7.50 06/01 - - - - 7.50 05/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 04/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 03/01 2 5.10 2 5.10 7.50 02/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 30/12 27 132.75 27 132.75 7.50 29/12 13 88.40 13 88.40 7.50 28/12 3 7.60 3 7.60 7.50 27/12 - - - - - 26/12 3 15.20 3 15.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 22/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.50 21/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 20/12 1 0.20 1 0.20 7.50 19/12 1 0.25 1 0.25 7.50 16/12 5 4.65 5 4.65 7.50 15/12 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.50 14/12 2 2.90 2 2.9 7.50 13/12 - - - - - 12/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 09/12 - - - - - 08/12 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.50 07/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 05/12 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.50 02/12 19 56.35 19 56.35 7.50 01/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)