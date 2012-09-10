The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it received no
bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 21 bids for 432.5
billion rupees ($7.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00
07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00
07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00
06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00
05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00
04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00
03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00
31/08 18 370.80 18 370.80 8.00
30/08 16 338.65 16 338.65 8.00
29/08 21 460.30 21 460.30 8.00
28/08 22 571.20 22 571.20 8.00
27/08 22 648.30 22 648.30 8.00
24/08@ 18 175.05 18 175.05 8.00
24/08 22 356.50 22 356.50 8.00
23/08 15 342.95 15 342.95 8.00
22/08 16 389.65 16 389.65 8.00
21/08 15 360.70 15 360.70 8.00
17/08 27 483.75 27 483.75 8.00
16/08 27 586.95 27 586.95 8.00
14/08 32 714.70 32 714.70 8.00
13/08 25 647.55 25 647.55 8.00
10/08@ 21 267.80 21 267.80 8.00
10/08 25 374.70 25 374.70 8.00
09/08 30 615.35 30 615.35 8.00
08/08 22 475.70 22 475.70 8.00
07/08 17 241.40 17 241.40 8.00
06/08 13 217.15 13 217.15 8.00
03/08 14 177.95 14 177.95 8.00
02/08 18 260.15 18 260.15 8.00
01/08 25 473.95 25 473.95 8.00
31/07 26 553.40 26 553.40 8.00
30/07 26 488.95 26 488.95 8.00
27/07@ 25 318.20 25 318.20 8.00
27/07 15 178.60 15 178.60 8.00
26/07 14 223.00 14 223.00 8.00
25/07 17 339.20 17 339.20 8.00
24/07 15 240.10 15 240.10 8.00
23/07 22 399.90 22 399.90 8.00
20/07 28 592.10 28 592.10 8.00
19/07 21 420.70 21 420.70 8.00
18/07 25 518.40 25 518.40 8.00
17/07 34 664.95 34 664.95 8.00
16/07 28 562.05 28 562.05 8.00
13/07@ 27 250.30 27 250.30 8.00
13/07 23 360.15 23 360.15 8.00
12/07 24 466.65 24 466.65 8.00
11/07 26 502.35 26 502.35 8.00
10/07 27 492.35 27 492.35 8.00
09/07 27 396.15 27 396.15 8.00
06/07 12 115.30 12 115.30 8.00
05/07 14 146.60 14 146.60 8.00
04/07 30 483.65 30 483.65 8.00
03/07 47 979.15 47 979.15 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
10/09 - - - - 7.00
07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00
06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00
05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00
04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00
03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00
31/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
30/08 - - - - 7.00
29/08 - - - - 7.00
28/08 - - - - 7.00
27/08 - - - - 7.00
24/08 9 20.10 9 20.10 7.00
23/08 2 7.05 2 7.05 7.00
22/08 2 0.90 2 0.90 7.00
21/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
17/08 2 2.05 2 2.05 7.00
16/08 - - - - 7.00
14/08 - - - - 7.00
13/08 - - - - 7.00
10/08 5 5.90 5 5.90 7.00
09/08 - - - - 7.00
08/08 - - - - 7.00
07/08 - - - - 7.00
06/08 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
03/08 - - - - 7.00
02/08 - - - - 7.00
01/08 - - - - 7.00
31/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
30/07 - - - - 7.00
27/07 7 2.3 7 2.3 7.00
26/07 1 5.0 1 5.0 7.00
25/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00
24/07 - - - - 7.00
23/07 2 0.4 2 0.4 7.00
20/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
19/07 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00
18/07 - - - - 7.00
17/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
16/07 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
13/07 8 13.90 8 13.90 7.00
12/07 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
11/07 1 0.8 1 0.8 7.00
10/07 - - - - 7.00
09/07 1 0.5 1 0.5 7.00
06/07 - - - - 7.00
05/07 - - - - 7.00
04/07 2 8.90 2 8.90 7.00
03/07 2 16.00 2 16.00 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
# Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
* Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 55.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)