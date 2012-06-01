MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India can only take "calibrated measures" to support the rupee, but cannot stem the currency's fall if caused by fundamental or global factors, a deputy governor said on Friday, a day after the currency slumped to another record low.

Global risk aversion caused by the euro zone crisis, combined with India's slowing economic growth and widening deficits, have exposed the country's vulnerabilities and piled pressure on the currency.

"If the rupee's fall is because of fundamental weakness or (due to) the global situation ..., we cannot arrest it," K.C. Chakrabarty told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event in Mumbai.

Chakrabarty added that the RBI was monitoring the rupee's falls and would take measures as needed, though he added: "We need to do it in a calibrated manner."

India's trade deficit stood at $13.5 billion in April, while economic growth in the January-March quarter slumped to its weakest in nine years. New Delhi's inability to push reforms or take hard decisions to cut subsidies have added to the gloom.

Doubts about India's ability to fix its finances have also weighed heavily on the rupee, as investors worry the government will overshoot its deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending next March.

The rupee fell to a lifetime low of 56.52 to the dollar on Thursday, down 13.3 percent from its 2012 high in early February, making it the worst performing currency in Asia so far this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which sold $20 billion from September through March, has been intervening in recent weeks to defend the rupee. It has also t a ken series of administrative measures in a bid to curb speculative trades.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last week an option to sell dollars directly to oil marketing companies was on the table, though a decision was not finalised.

"He said option is open. Whether they are doing or not I don't know, because it will not be done in the public view even if it is done," Chakrabarty said, referring to dollar sales by the RBI to oil companies.

India imports about 80 percent of the crude oil it consumes, with purchases in April up almost 7 percent at $13.9 billion.

Selling dollars directly to oil marketing companies would ease the pressure on the rupee in the foreign exchange market.

The rupee was trading at 56.11/56.12 rupees to a dollar in the market.

New Delhi on Thursday announced some austerity measures that involved cutting the non-plan expenditure by 10 percent, but it left out a bigger chunk of expenses like salaries, defence payments and subsidies out of the proposal.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)