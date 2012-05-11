BANGALORE May 11 The Reserve Bank of India will
continue to use instruments within its ambit to curb volatility
in the foreign exchange market, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor,
said on Friday.
The central bank has been taking a slew of administrative
measures in recent days to defend the battered currency with the
latest being on Thursday when it asked exporters to sell half
the foreign currency in their accounts and made it easier for
the market to absorb large foreign exchange transactions.
