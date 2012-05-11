BANGALORE May 11 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to use instruments within its ambit to curb volatility in the foreign exchange market, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Friday.

The central bank has been taking a slew of administrative measures in recent days to defend the battered currency with the latest being on Thursday when it asked exporters to sell half the foreign currency in their accounts and made it easier for the market to absorb large foreign exchange transactions.

