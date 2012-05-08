HYDERABAD, India May 8 The Indian central bank is conscious of the extreme volatility in the rupee exchange rate and has a variety of tools to guard against such fluctuations, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

Gokarn added that capital flows will be the "ultimate determinant" for the currency, while reiterating that the widening current account deficit and a negative balance of payment were "stress points" for the economy.

The rupee which fell to 53.92 to the dollar, its lowest in 2012, on Friday, gained on Monday and posted its biggest percentage rise in six weeks after the government postponed controversial rules on foreign taxation by a year.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in both equity as well as debt in the month of April, although they were net buyers so far in the overall calendar year.

FIIs sold about $927 million of debt and equity in April. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)