HYDERABAD, India May 8 The Indian central bank
is conscious of the extreme volatility in the rupee exchange
rate and has a variety of tools to guard against such
fluctuations, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Tuesday.
Gokarn added that capital flows will be the "ultimate
determinant" for the currency, while reiterating that the
widening current account deficit and a negative balance of
payment were "stress points" for the economy.
The rupee which fell to 53.92 to the dollar, its
lowest in 2012, on Friday, gained on Monday and posted its
biggest percentage rise in six weeks after the government
postponed controversial rules on foreign taxation by a year.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in
both equity as well as debt in the month of April, although they
were net buyers so far in the overall calendar year.
FIIs sold about $927 million of debt and equity in April.
