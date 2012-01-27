(Adds details, background)
Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India may
intervene in the forward foreign exchange market, in addition to
the spot market, to help manage liquidity in the banking system,
a central bank source said on Friday.
The central bank has been intervening in the forex market
since September to stem the rupee's fall. The rupee fell nearly
16 percent in 2011, making it one of the worst performing
currencies in the world.
It has, however, recovered smartly in 2012, gaining nearly 6
percent so far, helped by renewed flows in equity as well as
large inflows into debt.
"If and when we are doing it (intervention), we may do a
combination of spot and forwards, so liquidity impact is shifted
to a future date," the source said.
The central bank has been active in the forex market in
recent months, in a bid to prop up the rupee. Traders have
routinely suspected the RBI's hand in the market, specially in
late hours of trade.
The official central bank intervention data comes with a
month's lag. The RBI sold $2.92 billion in the spot market in
November, its biggest sale of dollars in over two-and-half
years.
Net outstanding sales stood at $1.62 billion in the forward
market in November, the first time the RBI has intervened in the
segment in over a year.
Wednesday, RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan said that any
central bank intervention, as and when it happens, will be a
combination of both cash as well as forward basis.
"But there is a limit upto which you can do forward because
then the premiums will disturb other rates," he said, adding the
amount is decided based on the market condition.
Banks borrowed 1.59 trillion rupees ($32.1 billion) from the
central bank's repo window on Friday, compared with 1.45
trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher than the
RBI's comfort zone of 600 billion rupees, indicating the
tightness in liquidity.
Tuesday, the central bank slashed its cash reserve ratio by
50 basis points to inject 320 billion rupees in the banking
system. The cut will be effective Saturday. In addition, it has
bought 700 billion rupees of bonds since Nov. to support the
government's large borrowing programme.
At 2:45 p.m. (0915 GMT), the rupee was at
49.46/4650 to the dollar, after touching 49.44, its highest
since Nov. 9, and firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday.
The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
($1=49.5)
(Writing by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)