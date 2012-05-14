BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 14 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks as the rupee approached a five-month low, four dealers said.
Traders said the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars from 53.90 rupee levels. At 0928 GMT, the rupee was trading at 53.80/81 to the dollar.
The rupee had hit 53.95 to the dollar on May 4, a breach of which would make the currency test its all-time low of 54.30 seen in mid-December.
A weak euro, which was hovering near four-month lows, and demand from oil importers were weighing on the rupee, they said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues