* RBI cannot stem rupee fall if due to fundamental, global
factors-deputy
* Rupee touched life-time low of 56.52/dlr on Thursday
* India Jan-March growth slumped to 9-yr low, fiscal deficit
wide
(Updates to add details, quotes)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's central bank can only
take "calibrated measures" to support the rupee, but cannot stem
the currency's fall if caused by f u ndamental or global factors,
a deputy governor said on Friday, a day after the currency
slumped to another record low.
Global risk aversion caused by the euro zone crisis,
combined with India's slowing economic growth and widening
deficits, have exposed the country's vulnerabilities and piled
pressure on the currency.
"If the rupee's fall is because of fundamental weakness or
(due to) the global situation ..., we cannot arrest it," K.C.
Chakrabarty told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event
in Mumbai.
Chakrabarty added that the RBI was monitoring the rupee's
falls and would take measures as needed, though he added: "We
need to do it in a calibrated manner."
India's trade deficit stood at $13.5 billion in April, while
economic growth in the January-March quarter slumped to its
weakest in nine years. New Delhi's inability to push reforms or
take hard decisions to cut subsidies have added to the gloom.
Doubts about India's ability to fix its finances have also
weighed heavily on the rupee, as investors worry the government
will overshoot its deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross
domestic product for the fiscal year ending next March.
The rupee fell to a lifetime low of 56.52 to the
dollar on Thursday, down 13.3 p ercent from its 2012 high in
early February, making it the worst performing currency in Asia
so far this year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which sold $20 billion from
September through March, has been intervening in recent weeks to
defend the rupee. It has also t a ken series of administrative
measures in a bid to curb speculative trades.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last week an option to
sell dollars directly to oil marketing companies was on the
table, though a decision was not finalised.
"He said option is open. Whether they are doing or not I
don't know, because it will not be done in the public view even
if it is done," Chakrabarty said, referring to dollar sales by
the RBI to oil companies.
India imports about 80 percent of the crude oil it consumes,
with purchases in April up almost 7 percent at $13.9 billion.
Selling dollars directly to oil marketing companies would
ease the pressure on the rupee in the foreign exchange market.
The rupee was trading at 56.11/56.12 rupees to a dollar in
the market.
New Delhi on Thursday announced some austerity measures that
involved cutting the non-plan expenditure by 10 percent, but it
left out a bigger chunk of expenses like salaries, defence
payments and subsidies out of the proposal.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)