CHENNAI The Reserve Bank of India's decision to conduct open market operations will be driven by liquidity consideration and cannot be co-related with movements in the rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, said on Wednesday.

Intervention by the central bank to keep the rupee weakness in check sucks out rupee liquidity while any bond purchase by the RBI helps in replenishing liquidity.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)