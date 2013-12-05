MUMBAI Dec 5 India will allow physically
settled bond futures to be launched for 10-year government
securities on a trial basis, the Reserve Bank of India and the
country's capital market regulator said in separate releases on
Thursday.
Futures could be derived from either a 10-year government
bond with residual maturity between 9 and 10 years, or a basket
of 10-year bonds that have residual maturity of between 9 to 11
years, according to market regulator Securities and Exchange
Board of India (SEBI).
Foreign investors will not be able to take positions that
exceed 10 percent of open interest or 6 billion rupees ($96.50
million), whichever is higher, according to SEBI.
($1 = 62.1750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Himank Sharma; Editing by
Rafael Nam)