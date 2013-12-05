MUMBAI Dec 5 India will allow physically settled bond futures to be launched for 10-year government securities on a trial basis, the Reserve Bank of India and the country's capital market regulator said in separate releases on Thursday.

Futures could be derived from either a 10-year government bond with residual maturity between 9 and 10 years, or a basket of 10-year bonds that have residual maturity of between 9 to 11 years, according to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Foreign investors will not be able to take positions that exceed 10 percent of open interest or 6 billion rupees ($96.50 million), whichever is higher, according to SEBI. ($1 = 62.1750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)