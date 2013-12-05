* Cbank allows IRF on smaller tenors incl 91-day bills
* 10-yr notional bond to have coupon of 7 pct-cbank
* Market players optimistic of better participation
MUMBAI, Dec 5 The Reserve Bank of India will
soon introduce cash-settled interest rate futures on 10-year
government bonds and has also permitted exchanges to launch
these derivatives in other smaller tenor securities in the
future, it said on Thursday.
The RBI has twice attempted to launch the interest rate
futures (IRFs), in 2003 and 2009, but both attempts failed
largely due to what participants called faulty product design.
Market participants were keen on cash-settled futures rather
than a physical delivery, which requires financial firms to
deliver an actual security to the investor, as was the case in
2009.
"This is a progressive and bold move by the RBI. They have
given the market a wide variety of products across the yield
curve spectrum," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"There are multiple products here and there is some
underlying demand so there is a good chance that at least one of
these, if not all, will take off depending on market fancy and
requirement."
The central bank has permitted exchanges to offer both
physical and cash settled IRFs on the notional 10-year
government securities. The physically settled 10-year IRF would
have a semi-annual coupon rate of 7 percent, the RBI said.
The cash-settled 10-year derivative would be based on either
a 10-year government bond with residual maturity between 9 and
10 years, or a basket of 10-year bonds that have residual
maturity of between 9 to 11 years.
The central bank said all future IRF contracts based on the
91-day treasury bills, 2-year and 5-year coupon bearing
government securities and other coupon bearing securities will
be eligible to be cash-settled based on certain conditions.
The cash settled 10-year IRF is being introduced on a pilot
basis and its features would be reviewed based on the experience
gained, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) said.
Foreign investors will not be able to take positions that
exceed 10 percent of open interest or 6 billion rupees ($96.50
million), whichever is higher, according to SEBI.
($1 = 62.1750 Indian rupees)
