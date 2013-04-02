A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its head office in Mumbai June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The RBI cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on March 19 for the second time since the start of 2013 to help revive flagging growth, but warned that scope for further policy easing was limited.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the key repo rate to 7.50 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.50 percent.

The RBI kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent.

It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

23.00 11-08-2012

24.00 18-12-2010

25.00 07-11-2009

24.00 08-11-2008

25.00 25-10-1997

31.50 29-10-1994

33.75 17-09-1994

34.25 20-08-1994

34.75 16-10-1993

37.25 18-09-1993

37.50 21-08-1993

37.75 06-03-1993

38.00 06-02-1993

38.25 09-01-1993

38.50 29-02-1992

38.50 22-09-1990

38.00 02-01-1988

37.50 25-04-1987

37.00 06-07-1985

36.50 08-06-1985

36.00 01-09-1984

35.50 28-07-1984

35.00 30-10-1981

34.50 25-09-1981

34.00 01-12-1978

33.00 01-07-1974

32.00 08-12-1973

30.00 17-11-1972

29.00 04-08-1972

28.00 28-08-1970

27.00 24-04-1970

26.00 05-02-1970

25.00 16-09-1964

20.00 16-03-1949

(Compiled by Shamik Paul)