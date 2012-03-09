US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Pune, INDIA, March 9 A number of preconditions need to be met before statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) can be cut, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.
Banks are required to invest at least 24 percent of their deposits in government bonds or other approved securities, but hold nearly 29 percent because of a lack of lending opportunities. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.