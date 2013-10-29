The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee.
The central bank lifted its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
While Raghuram Rajan refrained from giving more explicit guidance, some RBI watchers say he may not yet be finished tightening. In last week's Reuters poll, the median expectation was for monetary policy to remain on hold at upcoming reviews.
Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)