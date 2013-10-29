A customer hands a bundle of rupee notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee.

The central bank lifted its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

While Raghuram Rajan refrained from giving more explicit guidance, some RBI watchers say he may not yet be finished tightening. In last week's Reuters poll, the median expectation was for monetary policy to remain on hold at upcoming reviews.

Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)