MUMBAI, June 29 Six Indian states will raise 32.8 billion rupees ($589.9 million) via 10-year loans on July 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (in bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 Haryana 5.5 Himachal Pradesh 4.3 Meghalaya 0.5 Punjab 10.0 Rajasthan 5.0 Total 32.80 ($1 = 55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)