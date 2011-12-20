Dec 20 Eleven Indian states raised a total of 88.09 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) lower than the targeted amount of 90.9 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. Amount Accepted Yield Average Yield (Billion (Billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Bihar 10 7.19 8.8 8.7745 2 Gujarat 15 15 8.78 8.7570 3 Himachal 2 2 8.83 8.7945 Pradesh 4 Jammu & 2 2 8.83 8.8025 Kashmir 5 Kerala 12 12 8.8 8.7649 6 Maharashtra 20 20 8.79 8.7667 7 Nagaland 1.5 1.5 8.9 8.8643 8 Rajasthan 5 5 8.88 8.8054 9 Sikkim 0.4 0.4 8.78 8.7800 10 Uttar 10 10 8.8 8.7741 Pradesh 11 West Bengal 13 13 8.81 8.7798 Total 90.9 8809 ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)