India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dec 20 Eleven Indian states raised a total of 88.09 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) lower than the targeted amount of 90.9 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. Amount Accepted Yield Average Yield (Billion (Billion (percent) (percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Bihar 10 7.19 8.8 8.7745 2 Gujarat 15 15 8.78 8.7570 3 Himachal 2 2 8.83 8.7945 Pradesh 4 Jammu & 2 2 8.83 8.8025 Kashmir 5 Kerala 12 12 8.8 8.7649 6 Maharashtra 20 20 8.79 8.7667 7 Nagaland 1.5 1.5 8.9 8.8643 8 Rajasthan 5 5 8.88 8.8054 9 Sikkim 0.4 0.4 8.78 8.7800 10 Uttar 10 10 8.8 8.7741 Pradesh 11 West Bengal 13 13 8.81 8.7798 Total 90.9 8809 ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: