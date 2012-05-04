May 4 Five Indian states will raise a total of 51.50 billion rupees ($955.47 million) via 10-year state development loans on May 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (in bln) Bihar 7.50 Gujarat 15.00 Punjab 4.00 Tamil Nadu 15.00 West Bengal 10.00 Total 51.50 ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)