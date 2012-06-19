MUMBAI, June 19 Six Indian states raised a total of 46 billion rupees ($820 million) via 10-year state development loans, above the minimum notified amount of 44.5 billion rupees, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amt Amt accepted Cut-off Yld Wtd Avg (bln rupees) (in percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 750 750 8.89 8.8594 2 Jharkhand 200 200 8.90 8.8952 3 Haryana 800 800 8.91 8.8883 4 Tamil Nadu* 700 850 8.89 8.8641 5 Uttar Pradesh 1500 1500 8.92 8.9096 6 West Bengal 500 500 8.95 8.9308 Total 4450 4600 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 1.5 bln rupees over and above the notified amount. ($1 = 56.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)