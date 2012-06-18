MUMBAI, June 18 Six Indian states will raise at least 44.5 billion rupees ($797.5 million) via 10-year loans on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement, higher than a previous announcement of 39.5 billion rupees. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (in bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 Jharkhand 2 Haryana 8 Tamil Nadu* 7 Uttar Pradesh 15 West Bengal 5 Total 44.5 * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion rupees. ($1=55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)