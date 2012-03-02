MUMBAI, March 18 Ten Indian states will raise a total of 110.67 billion rupees via 10-year loans on March 6, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount ( billion) Andhra Pradesh 10 Bihar 5 Gujarat 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2 Haryana 5 Karnataka 15 Madhya Pradesh 15 Maharashtra 25 Punjab 5.67 Tamil Nadu 13 Total 110.67 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)