MUMBAI, July 13 Thirteen Indian states will raise 102.8 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) via 10-year and five-year loans on July 17, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (in bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 Aruncahal Pradesh 0.2 Gujarat 12.0 Haryana 5.5 Jammu & Kashmir 5 Karnataka @ 5 Kerala 10.0 Maharashtra* 15.0 Manipur 0.6 Rajasthan 5 Tamil Nadu* 12.0 Uttar Pradesh 10.0 West Bengal 15.0 Total 102.8 * The governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will also have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 3 billion rupees (nominal) each over and above the notified amount. @ The government of Karnataka has offered to sell dated security of five-year tenure. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)