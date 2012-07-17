MUMBAI, July 17 Thirteen Indian states raised a total of 108.80 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) via 10-year state development loans, higher than the minimum targeted 102.80 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Average Yield (Rs.Bln) (Rs.Bln) (percent) (percent) Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.5 8.84 8.8015 Aruncahal 0.2 0.2 8.80 8.8000 Pradesh Gujarat 12 12 8.83 8.7887 Haryana 5.5 5.5 8.85 8.8395 Jammu & 5 5 8.89 8.8605 Kashmir Karnataka 5 5 8.67 8.6393 Kerala 10 10 8.85 8.8105 Maharashtra* 15 18 8.85 8.8272 Manipur 0.6 0.6 8.85 8.8483 Rajasthan 5 5 8.84 8.8208 Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.84 8.8041 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 8.88 8.8291 West Bengal 15 15 8.91 8.8926 Total 102.8 108.8 ($1=55 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)