MUMBAI, July 3 Six Indian states raised a total of 32.80 billion rupees ($598.5 million) via 10-year state development loans, in line with the notified amount, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted Yield Average (in bln (in bln (percent) Yield rupees) rupees) (percent) 1 Andhra 7.5 7.5 8.90 8.8801 Pradesh 2 Haryana 5.5 5.5 8.90 8.8913 3 Himachal 4.3 4.3 8.91 8.8986 Pradesh 4 Meghalaya 0.5 0.5 8.92 8.9200 5 Punjab 10 10 8.91 8.8904 6 Rajasthan 5 5 8.89 8.8809 32.80 32.80 ($1=54.8 rupees)