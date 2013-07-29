MUMBAI, July 29 Thirteen Indian states will raise at least 114.97 billion rupees via bond auction on July 31, including 10-year Andhra Pradesh loan worth 10 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. On Friday, the RBI had said 12 states will raise at least 104.97 billion rupees via 5- and 10-year loans on July 31. Sr State Notified Tenor of Type of . Amount SDL Auction No . (in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Gujarat 15.00 10 Yield Based 2 Haryana 5.00 10 Yield Based 3 Himachal 1.97 05 Yield Based Pradesh 4 Jharkhand 3.00 10 Yield Based 5 Karnataka* 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Kerala 16.00 10 Yield Based 7 Madhya 10.00 10 Yield Based Pradesh 8 Maharashtra* 20.00 10 Yield Based 9 Punjab 5.00 10 Yield Based 10 Rajasthan 5.00 10 Yield Based 11 Tamil Nadu* 4.00 10 Yield Based 12 West Bengal 10.00 10 Yield Based 13 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10 Yield Based Total 114.97 * Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra will have the option to retain additional subscription of 5 billion rupees each while for Tamil Nadu, it will be of 1 billion rupees, over the notified amount. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)