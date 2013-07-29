US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI, July 29 Thirteen Indian states will raise at least 114.97 billion rupees via bond auction on July 31, including 10-year Andhra Pradesh loan worth 10 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. On Friday, the RBI had said 12 states will raise at least 104.97 billion rupees via 5- and 10-year loans on July 31. Sr State Notified Tenor of Type of . Amount SDL Auction No . (in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Gujarat 15.00 10 Yield Based 2 Haryana 5.00 10 Yield Based 3 Himachal 1.97 05 Yield Based Pradesh 4 Jharkhand 3.00 10 Yield Based 5 Karnataka* 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Kerala 16.00 10 Yield Based 7 Madhya 10.00 10 Yield Based Pradesh 8 Maharashtra* 20.00 10 Yield Based 9 Punjab 5.00 10 Yield Based 10 Rajasthan 5.00 10 Yield Based 11 Tamil Nadu* 4.00 10 Yield Based 12 West Bengal 10.00 10 Yield Based 13 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10 Yield Based Total 114.97 * Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra will have the option to retain additional subscription of 5 billion rupees each while for Tamil Nadu, it will be of 1 billion rupees, over the notified amount. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
