MUMBAI, April 5 Three Indian states will raise a total of 28.5 billion rupees ($558.2 million) via 10-year loans on April 10, the central bank said on Thursday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: Sr. No. State Notified Amount (Bln rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 15.00 2 Haryana 6.50 3 Punjab 7.00 Total 28.50 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)